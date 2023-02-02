Panama City hosts Black History Month Proclamation

black history month(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday was the first day of Black History Month and Panama City is kicking off the celebration.

The Bay County branch of the NAACP celebrated with its Black History Month proclamation. Many of the residents in the area gathered to celebrate the area’s rich history. The program had music and speeches.

They even had a virtual guest speaker, Jeremy ponds.

“We have those strong resistance that were aggressive that were militant and militant not always meaning violent but militant being persistent. Militant meaning to be demanding to be strong up against the systematic oppressor and an oppression,” said Jeremey Ponds.

During the celebration there were many different pictures and other items displaying the rich black history.

