The Pilot Club of Panama Center presents the 12th Annual Pancake Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Pilot Club of Panama City is inviting you to a morning full of food, fun and fellowship as they continue their mission to raise money for local high school scholarships.

The event is set to kick off Saturday, February 4th from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at O’Charley’s Restaurant on 23rd Street in Panama City.

A 10-dollar donation gets you a ticket that can be bought beforehand or at the door. Take-out orders are also available.

Come help benefit the community with door prizes, a bake sale, raffles and of course, pancakes.

For more information contact Beverly Shean at (850) 527-3067 or check out the Pilot Club’s Facebook page here.

