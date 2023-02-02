Spring-like today, wintry tomorrow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone! Happy Groundhog Day!

The verdicts are in from the groundhogs. Punxsutawney Phil in the North says 6 more weeks of winter. Meanwhile, General Beauregard Lee in the South says it’ll be an early spring. I’m siding with the general on our forecast for the South. Although, a little wintry nip is on the way!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with a few spotty showers in the Gulf that may reach the coast for a few later this morning. Otherwise, it’s mainly cloudy and still foggy for some, especially southeast of Hwy231. The fog won’t last too long this morning, lifting out by 9 or 10am.

It’s another mild and muggy start with temperatures in the 60s. Dress comfortably, despite the clouds today, we’ll still warm up decently. Highs reach the low 70s on the coast to some upper 70s inland.

Attention turns to the west for the late week rain chance as a low pressure system takes shape off the Texas Gulf Coast today. We’ll pick up our first chance at a rain with a scattered or spotty shower today, becoming more numerous with a few thunderstorms into the night as a warm front lifts north and the cold front slides east early on tomorrow morning.

The cold front slides the showers out east pretty quickly Friday morning, with the rain gone by 9 or 10am. It’ll draw in a colder day for Friday with temperatures in the morning reaching the upper 40s by sunrise inland to mid 50s on the coast. Skies clear out by lunchtime to sunshine, but temperatures only warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in the afternoon with a chilly northerly breeze.

Bottom Line...

For today, fog and clouds give way to mostly to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs today reach the low 70s on the coast to near 77 inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances picking up toward the end of the day on through Friday morning with temperatures cooling off into the 50s Friday afternoon.

