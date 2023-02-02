This Week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Jeff Martin

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Jeff Martin.

After serving active duty in the U.S. military for 29 years, the Commander said he knew he wanted to work with young people for this next adventure.

“Thank you very much, it is very humbling. I really enjoy being a Senior Naval Science Instructor for NJROTC and Citizenship Development. I get to work with great young people, and I get to help them achieve their dreams. This is just truly an honor,” said Martin.

Although he has only been instructing at Port St. Joe High School for 18 months, he is already making an impact on his students.

10th grader Ethan Elliot said, “Mostly because he is good at what he does. He has helped guide us where we need to go and kept us in line.”

His students say teamwork is a big part of what makes the program successful.

8th grader Anna Vanheerden said, “He gives us a lot of opportunities that we normally wouldn’t have, and we share a lot of memories together. We really grow together as a family. Most people think you’d be by yourself in high school, but with this unit you can come together as a family and really spend time together.

While the program can be challenging at times, the Commander says he is excited to see his students excel every day.

“It’s a full contact sport when you are dealing with 14-to-18-year-olds. Every day is a different challenge and everyday there is something uplifting. Our young people have so much to offer, and I am so excited to be a part of their development and growth,” said Martin.

His students couldn’t agree more and gave a big congratulations!

