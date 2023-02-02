United Way offers free tax filing to Bay and Gulf counties

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program opens in Bay and Gulf Counties.

United Way of Northwest Florida has partnered with the Internal Revenue Service to provide free, confidential, and secure preparation and e-filing of tax returns to qualified taxpayers through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Low-and moderate-income individuals and families who reside in Bay and Gulf counties will receive free, reliable assistance in filing federal tax returns.

Three locations are currently offering the service, including A.D. Harris Learning Village in Panama City, Port St. Joe Public Library and Wewahitchka Public Library.

Miranda Poutre dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village to get some tax help. She says she’s tried to file taxes on her own and is glad there is now assistance that won’t cost anything.

“I’ve tried and I wasn’t sure what I was doing, so I rather come to someone who knows what they’re doing,” Poutre said. “Over the years I’ve gotten my taxes filed and they’ve cost me sometimes like $200 or more. This is free and they’re very professional and I just like them.”

Gina Littleton is the CEO of United Way of Northwest Florida. She says the team is glad to get citizens the money they deserve.

“Last year we brought in 2.8 million dollars to taxpayers and a lot of that money we think is money that would’ve been left on the table because it is difficult to do your taxes.”

If you are interested in filing your taxes with United Way the following participating locations are listed below:

Bay County

A.D. Harris Learning Village

819 East 11th Street Panama City, FL 32401

850-896-2588

Open Tuesdays - Thursdays

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-Ins Only

Jan 24 – April 13, 2023

Gulf County

Wewahitchka Public Library

314 North Second Street

Wewahitchka, FL 32465

Tuesdays 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

By Appointment Only:

www.bit.ly/RealSenseTaxes

(904) 632-0600 Option 5

Feb 3rd – April 18, 2023

Gulf County

Port St. Joe Public Library

110 Library DrivePort St. Joe, FL 32456

Mondays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursdays 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

By Appointment Only:

www.bit.ly/RealSenseTaxes

(904) 632-0600 Option 5

January 30 – April 17, 2023

