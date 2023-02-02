Wednesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances are on the way later this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a slightly cooler and less foggy night tonight for most of NWFL as a stationary front has slipped south toward the coast. For tonight lows will be in the mid 50s inland and low 60s at the coast. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Coastal Bay, Gulf, Franklin, and Liberty Counties. On Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with small rain chances at 20-30%. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. A cold front approaches Thursday night/Friday morning and we will see rain chances increase to 80%. Lows will be in the mid 60s Friday AM. Over the course of the day on Friday we will see rain and clouds move out and temperatures will remain steady in the mid 60s. Lows Saturday morning will be in the 30s/40s w/highs in the mid 60s Saturday afternoon.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City woman charged with grand theft for cashing fraudulent checks
Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Superintendent Bill Husfelt has announced his retirement later this year.
Bay District Schools Superintendent announces retirement
A local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Washington County Monday...
Chipley man in critical condition after Washington County motorcycle crash
Colby Wilson (left) and Devon H. Toole (right) were later located and taken into custody after...
Two arrested after attempting to flee during arrests

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says the fog lifts out quickly today.
Spring-like feels return today but changes are on the horizon
Rain chances increase later this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances increase later this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing a few spotty showers around Bay County this morning.
A foggy morning for NWFL with a few showers for some