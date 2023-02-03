911 call connectivity issues in Walton and surrounding counties

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of Friday morning, several agencies in the Panhandle are experiencing connectivity issues. That’s according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO and surrounding counties are experiencing connectivity issues with hard lines and 9-1-1. Officials say if the line is disconnected, call back.

This is affecting multiple agencies across the Panhandle.

