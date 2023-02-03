Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast celebrates 20 years of operation

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast is celebrating 20 years of serving the community.

What started out as a small facility has grown exponentially to continue meeting the needs of the area.

“It came out of the ground as a Greensite hospital, first hospital in Walton County,” Director Bryan Walrath said. “At that time, it was a 50-bed chasse. Our hospital has grown over the years, adding service lines capabilities, growing to an almost 100-bed hospital as you see today.”

While celebrating 20 years of operation, the hospital’s team also celebrated the staff that have been working there since day one.

“We were officially started for our community, so to be able to serve our community has been a tremendous effort on everyone’s part to make this an amazing community hospital,” Tina Snodgrass, Interdisciplinary Team Director at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, said.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports Walton County’s population increased by roughly 25,000 people since 2010. Hospital staff say they are constantly working to keep up with that growth.

“We’ve got a brand-new CT that’s coming online that we’re going to have a go live next month,” Walrath said. “It’s going to add enhanced imaging 40 capability. A cardiac package to extend cardiac imaging as well, so that’s probably our newest addition amongst other things. "

The continuous expansion is necessary to be able to provide care for the entire population.

“We’ve built an amazing hospital here that has provided excellent patient satisfaction and excellent metrics,” Snodgrass said. “I look forward to the growth of this hospital for the next years to come.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.