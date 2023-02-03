Clouds and showers give way to breezy and cool sunshine this afternoon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on satellite and radar with cloudy skies and light showers moving through. We’ll see the showers last through mid-morning for the Panhandle. Clouds will even peel away to the east by the afternoon returning sunshine to our skies today.

Dress warmly, this is a cold front moving through. Temperatures will be chilly this morning and for much of the day in the northerly breeze. We’ll get the day started in the upper 40s to low 50s around or maybe an hour or two after sunrise.

As the showers push out east and the clouds gradually decrease in the afternoon, we’ll see temperatures push up to near 60 by midafternoon. The seasonal chill sticks around for the first part of the weekend as well.

Friday evening temperatures gradually fall through the 50s. So dress warmly for any dinner plans tonight. Lows tonight reach the upper 30s in spots near the coast to the mid 30s inland for a chilly start to our Saturday.

Mainly sunny skies on Saturday will help temperatures rebound in the morning fairly quickly as highs reach the low 60s in the afternoon. We’ll see a more seasonal day for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures starting in the 40s with highs in the upper 60s.

Bottom Line...

For today, morning clouds and showers move out by lunch with a mostly sunny afternoon and breezy northerly winds. Highs today barely reach 60 for most. Your 7 Day Forecast has a chilly start to the weekend with 30s Saturday morning and low 60s under mainly sunny skies in the afternoon. Clouds thicken up into Sunday with a more seasonal start in the 40s and highs in the upper 60s.

