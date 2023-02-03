Heart health: PCB club raises awareness on number one killer in women

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - February is known as Heart Month and the first Friday in the month is National Wear Red Day.

People across the nation wear red to show their support of the awareness of heart disease and to stand in solidarity with women who are affected the most by the disease, as cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the female gender.

Members of the Women’s Civic Club of Panama City Beach dressed in all red gathered at Runaway Island on Front Beach Road for their monthly luncheon Thursday. It featured a guest appearance by Cardiologist Dr. Ajay Mhatre who works for the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida.

He shared is knowledge on the topic heart health, answering questions, discussing risks, symptoms and prevention.

He says women should be on the alert and pay close attention to symptoms, which might not be the same as the symptoms experienced by men.

“We’re always taught to look for things like elephant on my chest, pain down my arm, nausea or vomiting and women don’t always have those symptoms,” Mhatre said. “They may have indigestion that’s abnormal, or pain in their back, or abnormal fatigue and night sweat, and they may mistake that for something else.”

But according to the cardiologist, there are ways for women to stay ahead of the disease. The key is prevention.

“Coming in to see your doctor regularly, getting regular checkups, knowing what your blood pressure is, what your cholesterol is, what your blood sugar is and trying to eat appropriately and exercise,” he said.

Dena Roewe is a part of the Women’s Civic Club and was diagnosed with Rheumatic Heart Disease.

“I ignored my fatigue and shortness of breath and my body just started making me faint to knock me in the head and tell me to get something done,” said Roewe.

In October 2019 Roewe underwent surgery for an artificial heart valve. She says she’s been living a healthy life since and now she has a message for other women.

“Get checked regularly. If you feel any of those symptoms go to your doctor immediately don’t put it off,” she said. “I think it’s amazing what they have in store now, what they can do. They fixed mine by a minimally invasive procedure so no longer had to crack my chest open I just had two little spots and a quick recovery because of it, so don’t be afraid.”

Men are also at risk for heart issues. Regular checkups and exercise could be lifesaving. If you experience any symptoms ne sure to check in with your medical provider.

