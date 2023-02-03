Oscar Patterson Academy reopens with higher enrollment than expected

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oscar Patterson Academy reopened at the start of this school year.

Thursday night, the Patterson Oversight Committee met to discuss the number of students currently enrolled in the school and where to go from here.

Right now there are 248 students who attend Oscar Patterson. It reopened as a K-2nd grade school after being closed since Hurricane Michael.

Those with the Oversight Committee say in 2018 before the school closed, they had 260 students when it was a K-5th grade school.

The principal says they were originally supposed to have smaller class sizes but that was not the case and now they need more staff. She says they have a lot more students than expected.

“So, it’s been going well,” said Charlotte Blue, the principal. “We have opened the school we started with 252 kids this year. We were only supposed to have 150. So we had quite a few students and we had to hire more staff because we needed more teachers.”

It has taken them awhile to get teachers because of the teacher shortage. Every year they will continue to add a grade level until they get to the full elementary school.

