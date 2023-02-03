Panama City Beach prepares for Mardi Gras celebration

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time to let the good times roll. Mardi Gras is in just a few weeks and Panama City Beach is getting the party started this weekend.

The tourism department is holding the annual Mardi Gras and Music Festival. Something new this year, all the festivities will be taking place at Pier Park. The fun starts Friday with the floats tour, children’s parade and music.

Saturday starts off bright an early with a 5k run and live music carries on throughout the day into the night.

Those with the tourism department say they are expecting a lot of visitors to come in for the weekend.

“This year were expecting a strong crowd,” said Jayna Leach, the Chief Marketing Officer with the Tourism Department Council. “Over the past couple of years, we’ve had incredible attendance last year we saw well over 25,000 visitors and attendees out for Mardi Gras. You know everyone was just ready to be outside, the weather is going to be great this year on Saturday especially. So, we think that we will definitely see those numbers and then some.”

Officials with the visitor’s bureau say the event grows every year. At the end of both Friday and Saturday nights there will be fireworks.

