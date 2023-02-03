Panhandle Stompers invite you to take a spin on the dance floor

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Not much good can be attributed to COVID but members of one local line dancing group say it was the catalyst for what has become a passion for them. And they invite you to take a spin around the dance floor with them.

“Panhandle Stompers is a line dancing, slash, couples country western dancing group,” said Janene Epperson, founder of Panhandle Stompers. “But we do more than country music, we do pop, we do rock, hip hop, we do all other types of music.”

Line dancing is nothing new. We see it at wedding receptions and parties. But some people may think they don’t have enough boogie to shake their booty on the dance floor. Heidi Henry and Janene Epperson say nonsense.

“Anybody can do it,” said Henry, a dancer with Panhandle Stompers. “She (Epperson) will teach you exactly how to do it. Two or three line dances a night. She’ll instruct you from a beginners course. You can start without even being able to step sideways.”

Members of the group will dance anywhere, anytime.

“We’ve been all over Bay County and Gulf County,” said Epperson.

However, to get in on the dance lessons you need to show up at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Lynn Haven on Wednesday nights.

“We teach from beginners to advanced,” said Henry. “You can do the simplest steps to the most advanced steps where you’re spinning around.”

“The lessons are free,” said Epperson. “We do accept tips and we do love that. Our tip jar is named Phillip and he’s hungry.”

And who knows you may find your forever dance partner. “The people who have been part of our group have formed relationships through this... and it’s amazing,” said Epperson. “We have friendships that have formed, we have significant others.”

So why line dancing?

“It’s fun, it’s a good workout, it gets you around people, it allows you to dance without being uncomfortable,” said Henry.

Panhandle Stompers all started because of COVID.

“We were stuck for 38 days in a house,” said Henry. “Janene was like I want to learn how to do this.”

Since Epperson had taught clogging for years line dancing came easy.

Once COVID restrictions were lifted she started looking for a place to pass on her passion, and others are stomping at the chance to show off their moves or learn new ones.

“We started with six people that first night and it’s exploded,” said D.J. Danny.

“It’s like one big family that can dance to anything,’ said Henry.

“I’ve had people come up to me mostly women in tears saying it’s changed their lives,” said Epperson.

“People have hard times people go through stuff and music and dancing is a form of release. Money’s good, but it’s not everything. We’re not doing this for the money. I’m doing this for the love of dancing and the love of music and the love of people.”

Epperson does offer private dance lessons or will come for parties and other events. The dancers range in age from 18 to 75.

You can find more information about the Panhandle Stompers on their Facebook page or call 850-597-1661.

