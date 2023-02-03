Transient man sentenced to life in prison for Panama City Beach murder

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday, the trial wrapped up at the Bay County Courthouse against a transient man accused of killing someone and then burying the body in Panama City Beach more than two years ago.

After two hours of deliberations, the jury found Charles Wesley Strickland, 58, guilty of second-degree felony murder and the destruction of, tampering with, or fabricating physical evidence.

Strickland was one of two people arrested in November of 2020 after two bodies were found behind the Lowe’s off Back Beach Road. All four of them were transients living in Panama City Beach.

Police records show John Dylan Douglas was found dead floating in a retention pond and Clifford Matthew Lowrey was buried nearby. Law enforcement believes Lowrey killed Douglas. Strickland is accused of killing Lowrey with a three-foot steel rebar and then burying the body.

The other suspect involved, Samantha Booth, testified Wednesday. She said she watched Strickland hit the victim with the rebar roughly 10 times before she helped him drag his body into the woods.

Thursday, Strickland took the stand in his own defense with a very different story.

”It wasn’t me, I left. I did not kill Matt Lowrey,” Strickland said.

“But you came back there the next day,” state prosecutor Mark Graham replied.

“That’s my camp. No one was there. I looked around the pond and there was no one.”

“You’re the person who beat Matt Lowrey to death. tell the truth.”

“No sir, I am not. I did not kill anyone. I never have.”

”Is your testimony today that Samantha Booth is the woman that flipped out? You saw her hit Matt Lowrey with a rebar?”

“Yes sir, she knocked him down with a rebar.”

“And then she continued to beat him with a rebar?”

“She hit him about two or three times.”

“You didn’t try to stop her?”

“No, he tried to kill me.”

Despite Strickland’s testimony, the jury found him guilty. Judge Brantley Clark, Jr. sentenced him to life in prison.

Booth pled guilty to being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, as well as the destruction of, tampering with, or fabricating physical evidence. Her sentencing will be on Monday. Based on her charges, she could get anywhere from 39 months to 20 years.

