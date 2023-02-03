Valentine’s Day treats with Cook Girls’ Bakery for Foodie Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are looking to give the gift of baked goods, or make them yourself with a loved one, the Cook Girls’ Bakery has tips for you.

Ashley and Courtney, owners of Cook Girls’ Bakery, showed how to make delicious Valentine’s Day treats for the holiday.

They showcased cake pop filled hearts, dark chocolate truffles, and paint your own sugar cookies.

The bakery is offering a cookie decorating class February 10th from 5-7pm. Courtney and Ashely said it’s perfect for you and your gal pals, date night, or an activity with kids. Each spot is $35/person and includes 6 cookies (3 designs), everything you need to decorate, and snacks to enjoy throughout the evening. You can email them at orders@cookgirlsbakery.com to book your spot. Spots are limited and first come/first serve.

You can also pick up cookie decorating kits to take home.

Cook Girls’ Bakery is open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

