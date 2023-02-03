Valentine’s Day treats with Cook Girls’ Bakery for Foodie Friday

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are looking to give the gift of baked goods, or make them yourself with a loved one, the Cook Girls’ Bakery has tips for you.

Ashley and Courtney, owners of Cook Girls’ Bakery, showed how to make delicious Valentine’s Day treats for the holiday.

They showcased cake pop filled hearts, dark chocolate truffles, and paint your own sugar cookies.

The bakery is offering a cookie decorating class February 10th from 5-7pm. Courtney and Ashely said it’s perfect for you and your gal pals, date night, or an activity with kids. Each spot is $35/person and includes 6 cookies (3 designs), everything you need to decorate, and snacks to enjoy throughout the evening. You can email them at orders@cookgirlsbakery.com to book your spot. Spots are limited and first come/first serve.

You can also pick up cookie decorating kits to take home.

Cook Girls’ Bakery is open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash involving a marked Bay County...
Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
The Bay County Sheriff's Office says this is a person of interest.
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest
A new head is taking the reigns over at Eastern Shipbuilding Group.
New CEO at Eastern Shipbuilding as former retires
Lizana is in custody after officers say they found four major drugs, including meth, fentanyl,...
Woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking offenses

Latest News

The Cook Girls' Bakery joins the team with Valentine's Day treats
Foodie Friday: Valentine's Day treats with Cook Girls Bakery part three
The Cook Girls' Bakery joins the team with Valentine's Day treats.
Foodie Friday: Valentine's Day treats with Cook Girls Bakery part two
The Cook Girls' Bakery joins the team with Valentine's Day treats
Foodie Friday: Valentine's Day treats with Cook Girls Bakery
Faces: Panhandle Stompers
Faces: Panhandle Stompers