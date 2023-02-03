Woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking offenses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman is in custody Thursday after officers say she sold major drugs.

Panama City Police say they discovered through investigation that 35-year-old Janelle Marie Lizana was possibly selling drugs out of her home.

Officers say enough evidence was obtained for a search warrant for Lizana’s residence, where when searched, PCPD allegedly found over 28 grams of meth, 4 grams of fentanyl, 9 oxycodone pills and 1.8 grams of cocaine.

Lizana was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in meth, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, sale of fentanyl, sale of cocaine, sale of meth, sale of oxycodone, possession of buprenorphine and possession of ammunition by a conviction felon. She was booked into Bay County Jail.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or via their anonymous Tip411 app.

