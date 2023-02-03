Woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking offenses

Lizana is in custody after officers say they found four major drugs, including meth, fentanyl,...
Lizana is in custody after officers say they found four major drugs, including meth, fentanyl, cocaine, and oxycodone.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman is in custody Thursday after officers say she sold major drugs.

Panama City Police say they discovered through investigation that 35-year-old Janelle Marie Lizana was possibly selling drugs out of her home.

Officers say enough evidence was obtained for a search warrant for Lizana’s residence, where when searched, PCPD allegedly found over 28 grams of meth, 4 grams of fentanyl, 9 oxycodone pills and 1.8 grams of cocaine.

Lizana was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in meth, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, sale of fentanyl, sale of cocaine, sale of meth, sale of oxycodone, possession of buprenorphine and possession of ammunition by a conviction felon. She was booked into Bay County Jail.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or via their anonymous Tip411 app.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City woman charged with grand theft for cashing fraudulent checks
Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks
The Bay County Sheriff's Office says this is a person of interest.
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash involving a marked Bay County...
Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
Father (Andy) and son (Anthony) were taken into custody on Tuesday evening after deputies...
Father and son arrested for houseboat burglary

Latest News

Bay Signings
Bay Signings
The Pilot Club of Panama City's annual Pancake Festival is just around the corner.
The Pilot Club of Panama Center presents the 12th Annual Pancake Festival
The Pilot Club of Panama City's annual Pancake Festival is just around the corner.
12th Annual Pancake Festival
A new head is taking the reigns over at Eastern Shipbuilding Group.
New CEO at Eastern Shipbuilding as former retires