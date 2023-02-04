36th Annual Bay County Job Fair draws in large crowd

By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The 36th Annual Bay County Job fair opened Saturday morning. The event was held on FSU’s Panama City campus.

According to CareerSource Gulf Coast, more than 70 employers with more than 1,000 jobs were set up eager to meet those seeking new job opportunities.

The fair had a wide variety of industries, with a wide variety of jobs within the organizations. CareerSource said there was also a range of entry-level positions to advanced available on Saturday as well.

While the event officially opened to the public at 10 a.m., military members and their spouses were given priority entrance starting at 9 a.m.

CareerSource reports an estimated 62 veterans, 12 military spouses, and 9 transitioning active-duty service members were in attendance for the event.

The job fair drew in a large crowd, officials said that more than 700 people were in attendance. In addition, some of the job seekers walked away employed as some companies were hiring on the spot Saturday.

“We had a successful event and we know that offers were made today and offers will be made in the future. So this was a great year and a great sign of this economy is really thriving right now,” Becky Samarripa, CareerSource Communications Manager, said.

If you missed the event, you can contact CareerSource Gulf Coast and they can help connect you to some of the employers at the job fair, as well as additional employers with job opportunities throughout the area.

