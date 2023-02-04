Area Scores and Highlights from Friday, February 3rd

(WJHG)
By Braden Maloy
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

JUCO Baseball

San Jacinto 3 Gulf Coast 5

Wabash Valley 2 Northwest Florida 1

McLennan 3 Chipola 2

High School Basketball / Boys

Ponce De Leon 42 Malone 52

Wewahitchka 38 Altha 39

Tallavana Chrisitan 42 Liberty 51

High School Basketball / Girls

South Walton 50 West Florida 55

Aucilla Christian 39 Port St. Joe 60

Rutherford 67 Godby 23

FSUHS 65 Marianna 18

Jay 52 Paxton 32

