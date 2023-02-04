Area Scores and Highlights from Friday, February 3rd
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
JUCO Baseball
San Jacinto 3 Gulf Coast 5
Wabash Valley 2 Northwest Florida 1
McLennan 3 Chipola 2
High School Basketball / Boys
Ponce De Leon 42 Malone 52
Wewahitchka 38 Altha 39
Tallavana Chrisitan 42 Liberty 51
High School Basketball / Girls
South Walton 50 West Florida 55
Aucilla Christian 39 Port St. Joe 60
Rutherford 67 Godby 23
FSUHS 65 Marianna 18
Jay 52 Paxton 32
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.