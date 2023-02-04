FREEDOM FRIDAY: Kyle Marsh

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Each Friday on Newschannel 7 at 4, we highlight an overcomer of addiction in our Freedom Friday segment.

A baseball player turns to partying after circumstances forced him to stop playing.

The self-named military brat found himself moving place to place this time homeless.

“Sleeping under bridges, in encampment, eating at soup kitchens,” Kyle Marsh says he lived in a runned-down car outside a drug dealer’s house in Slidell, Louisiana, when he sneaked on a bus without a ticket and got all the way to Atlanta, Georgia.

From there he adds, “Panhandled some money. Made enough to get to Greenville, South Carolina. The rest is history.”

Skipping ahead, after living sober, Marsh found himself again not able to do what he longed to do.

“Went into the ministry and they said ‘no,’ you’re not going to work here. So I had a mad moment. Some tears in that moment on the way home. I said, I stepped out of the boat God. Why not,” Marsh said.

Now he ministers to others in Greenville, South Carolina.

“That opened up the door to Next Steps Today,” he adds.

The founder of the non-profit helps similar non-profits be more efficient, like New Story Ministries in Chipley, Florida.

“You don’t necessarily have to study your weakest link, you kind of need to study your strongest suits,” Marsh says.

Instead of using his great social skills for partying, he now uses it to reach people for a better kind of high.

“Learning my voice and mentoring men. I found out people do listen,” he said.

But he felt something missing.

“Doing the model for recovery for so long the way we’ve done it, there needs to be changes. The national average is a two percent,” Marsh adds.

He says transitional housing can help people stay the course.

“When life becomes life, we’re so busy with that, they’re now emotionally stable to deal with that and don’t default back to the drugs and alcohol,” he explains.

He says Next Steps Today has a 32 percent success rate, that’s six months after graduation from recovery.

Ultimately, he says the addict has to want to be set free. Family members can’t make a person be sober.

“We have to establish those key boundaries, we have to quit enabling, that’s key. You have to quit enabling that individual, but you can’t give up on them either. I always families that were in here: never stop emotionally giving to the individuals that you love, but you have to stop saving them. Stop giving them money,” he concludes.

Speaking of money, having limited resources is yet another obstacle Marsh is overcoming in his life story.

Most organizations we’ve spoken to for Freedom Friday, tell us they rely solely on donations.

