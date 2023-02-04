New Lynn Haven Commissioner appointed to fill vacant seat

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -City of Lynn Haven officials called a special meeting on Friday, to discuss the vacant commission seat.

This follows Judy Tinder’s resignation from the Lynn Haven Commission for Seat 4 earlier in the week. Tinder announced quickly after she was putting her name in the mayoral race for the city.

Commissioners decided during the special meeting that it would be best to fill Seat 4 temporarily until the special election for the position in April.

“The reason that we decided to fill that seat as well is when you have only four people on a board you can have a two-two split and then items can die it is always better to have a break in the tie break,” Commissioner Brandon Aldridge, said.

Commissioners said four people had reached out to them showing their interest in filling the seat. Ellyne Fields, Jeff Synder, and Judy Vandergrift all attended the meeting and expressed to commissioners why they thought they would be the best person for the job.

Officials said that Frank Stephenswas also was interested but unable to attend the meeting. So the Mayor read a statement from him.

City officials expressed all four were qualified candidates for the seat.

Following public comment and a quick deliberation only one person received a second motion for a vote.

In the 4-0 vote, commissioners decided Judy Vandergrift would temporarily fill the seat until the special election on April 18th.

“I feel very honored that I was appointed to the seat that was vacated by Judy Tinder. I have had a lot of managerial and budgetary experience but I never had the privilege of working in city government. So I am very excited this is a challenge for me but I have never shunned a challenge so I am ready. I am ready to get going and work with the other commissioners,” Vandergrift said.

Vandergrift said that she will be running for the Seat 4 position in the special election. This will not be her first time on a ballot, she had previously run for Bay District Schools Superintendent.

Vandergrift was also the Executive Director for the University Acadamy.

During the meeting, a Lynn Haven resident asked commissioners to select the person who may not be running in the special election to make things fair in April.

“So most voters are going to say well if the commission wants them then we are going to go ahead and vote for that person. I would have much preferred that they pick Dr. Frank Stephens who has done so much for the city and had no interest in running for the seat,” Ryan Scray Lynn Haven Neighbors Facebook Admin, said.

Scray also said there will be a political forum for all candidates running for Lynn Haven offices on March 2nd at 6 p.m.

Vandergrift will only hold the seat four position until the public decides who will fill Tinder’s shoes. Whoever wins will hold the seat for two years, which will be the remainder of Tinder’s term.

According to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections, so far only one person has filed for Seat 4. Qualifications for the position open up on February 6th at 12 p.m. and will close on February 10th at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.