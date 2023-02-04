North Bay Haven Sending 18 Girls to Weightlifting Regionals

By Scott Rossman
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A big road trip for several area girls as they look ahead to the 1A regional meet in Suwannee Saturday.

Among the local teams represented over there, North Bay Haven. For the second year, in fact, the Buc’s have qualified some 18 lifters for regionals.

That’s an impressive number. Given how they fared in terms of rankings by weight coming off districts, well there’s reason for the Buc’s to be optmisitic about qualifying several for state and perhaps coming home with a region team title!

“So, what you’re looking at is all 18 of those kids, either are the first seed or they are one of those 16 seeds that you have right now. Now with that being said most of our kids fall in between the first seed and about the fourth seed. So, looking into regionals that means we should be scoring a lot of points where we can score points. You know depending on the day and how we kind of go through it. But we are looking really good for that aspect of regionals to see how, you know what we can come home with.” North Bay Haven Head Coach Aaron Pailee said.

The team heading east at noon today, made it to weigh-ins, all 18 making weight. Bay, Bozeman, Chipley, Holmes and Vernon also sending lifters to that meet.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCB listed in 10 most dangerous beaches in America; officials stress the beach is safe.
PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’
Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash involving a marked Bay County...
Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Lizana is in custody after officers say they found four major drugs, including meth, fentanyl,...
Woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking offenses
The Bay County Sheriff's Office says this is a person of interest.
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest

Latest News

College Baseball Classic hits town this weekend
Gulf Coast set to co-host Visit Panama City Beach College Classic
Mosley Football Players Making Lifelong Dreams Come True
4 Bay Football Players Accomplished a Dream Today
Area Scores and Highlights for February 1st