North Bay Haven Sending 18 Girls to Weightlifting Regionals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A big road trip for several area girls as they look ahead to the 1A regional meet in Suwannee Saturday.

Among the local teams represented over there, North Bay Haven. For the second year, in fact, the Buc’s have qualified some 18 lifters for regionals.

That’s an impressive number. Given how they fared in terms of rankings by weight coming off districts, well there’s reason for the Buc’s to be optmisitic about qualifying several for state and perhaps coming home with a region team title!

“So, what you’re looking at is all 18 of those kids, either are the first seed or they are one of those 16 seeds that you have right now. Now with that being said most of our kids fall in between the first seed and about the fourth seed. So, looking into regionals that means we should be scoring a lot of points where we can score points. You know depending on the day and how we kind of go through it. But we are looking really good for that aspect of regionals to see how, you know what we can come home with.” North Bay Haven Head Coach Aaron Pailee said.

The team heading east at noon today, made it to weigh-ins, all 18 making weight. Bay, Bozeman, Chipley, Holmes and Vernon also sending lifters to that meet.

