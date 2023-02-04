Panama City Beach kicking off Mardi Gras

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mardi Gras isn’t for a couple of weeks but Carnival season is in full swing. Panama City Beach is kicking things off in the Panhandle.

“But Mardi gras is not for two more weeks, I said oh no in PCB we do it now,” said Debbie Hamby, a Mardi Gras celebration goer.

It’s Mardi Gras for all, people from all over come to celebrate the fun, beach style.

“So, it’s really awesome to be here and experience an early celebration of Mardi Gras, the floats were great the music and Zydeco music is awesome, said Sharon Collins,” a Mardi Gras celebration goer.

Friday night’s event included the float show and parade, along with live music throughout the day into the night.

“The music I love the music,” said Hamby.

The party is started here in Pier Park and dozens of people are gathered to see the parade and catch some beads.

Catching beads seems to be many peoples’ favorite Mardi Gras activities.

“To have some fun and I wanted to collect some beads,” said Karen Lott, a Mardi Gras celebration goer.

Even those from out of state came to celebrate.

“I heard it from a friend of mine that lives down here, and he said he had a blast last year and he’s like you gotta come this year and were like yes we’re coming to the Mardi Gras to have fun,” said Jackie Smith, a Mardi Gras celebration goer.

Partying in Panama City Beach is a new scene for some.

“We’ve never heard of it before so it’s a fun experience,” said Dedria Flack, Mardi Gras parade goer.

An experience you just have to be there for.

“The beads, the atmosphere, the fun,” said Smith.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.