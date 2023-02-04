Panama City, Lynn Haven honors Black History Month

Black History Month Banners
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City and Lynn Haven swapped out their banners for the month of February and replaced them with images of African American Figures to celebrate Black History Month. The banners highlight both local and national black figures who have etched their names in American history.

Some notable local names include Sharon Sheffield, who was the first black female Commissioner and Mayor of Lynn Haven. She was appointed by the governor. Vicky Gainer who was Lynn Haven’s first female and black City Manager. Also, Dr. Jesse Nelson who was Lynn Haven’s first black elected Mayor.

Banners aren’t the only way these two cities are celebrating. Lynn Haven has a wax museum coming at the end of the month. They will also have an art show where locals can come view and purchase art. But the city’s main focus is educating the youth.

“This year we are focused on educating our children about the arts and about the history. And one of those would be a wax museum that will be coming in Febuary. We’ll [also] have several artist that will set up and people will come through and look at their art. And even be able to purchase a piece of art if they would like,” said Gainer.

Gainer said her favorite part of the month is the kids art contest the city hosts at the end of the month. She said kids from all different ages in the school system summit different forms of art whether it be drawings, essays, poems, etc. City commissioners vote on first, second, and third places.

Panama City will have a few celebrations throughout the month. One being a reunion at Carl Gray Park.

“I think black history not only matters to Panama City, but to the nation because it’s part of what makes this nation great. Everyone working together, everyone supporting each other, and everyone respecting each other,” said City Manager Mark McQueen, Panama City.

Below you will find links to both cities calendar, located on their website. There you can find more information on how you can celebrate.

Lynn Haven

Calendar • Lynn Haven, FL • CivicEngage (cityoflynnhaven.com)

Panama City

Calendar • Panama City, FL • CivicEngage

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCB listed in 10 most dangerous beaches in America; officials stress the beach is safe.
PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’
Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash involving a marked Bay County...
Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Lizana is in custody after officers say they found four major drugs, including meth, fentanyl,...
Woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking offenses
The Bay County Sheriff's Office says this is a person of interest.
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest

Latest News

PCB Mardi Gras Kicks Off
PCB Mardi Gras Kicks Off
Black History Month Banners
Black History Month Banners
Rams set to start playoffs at home
Rams win district title Friday
pcb mardi gras
Panama City Beach kicking off Mardi Gras