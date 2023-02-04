Panama City, Lynn Haven honors Black History Month

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City and Lynn Haven swapped out their banners for the month of February and replaced them with images of African American Figures to celebrate Black History Month. The banners highlight both local and national black figures who have etched their names in American history.

Some notable local names include Sharon Sheffield, who was the first black female Commissioner and Mayor of Lynn Haven. She was appointed by the governor. Vicky Gainer who was Lynn Haven’s first female and black City Manager. Also, Dr. Jesse Nelson who was Lynn Haven’s first black elected Mayor.

Banners aren’t the only way these two cities are celebrating. Lynn Haven has a wax museum coming at the end of the month. They will also have an art show where locals can come view and purchase art. But the city’s main focus is educating the youth.

“This year we are focused on educating our children about the arts and about the history. And one of those would be a wax museum that will be coming in Febuary. We’ll [also] have several artist that will set up and people will come through and look at their art. And even be able to purchase a piece of art if they would like,” said Gainer.

Gainer said her favorite part of the month is the kids art contest the city hosts at the end of the month. She said kids from all different ages in the school system summit different forms of art whether it be drawings, essays, poems, etc. City commissioners vote on first, second, and third places.

Panama City will have a few celebrations throughout the month. One being a reunion at Carl Gray Park.

“I think black history not only matters to Panama City, but to the nation because it’s part of what makes this nation great. Everyone working together, everyone supporting each other, and everyone respecting each other,” said City Manager Mark McQueen, Panama City.

