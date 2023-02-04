Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has two men in custody following a manhunt near Defuniak Springs on Friday.

Deputies said authorities were trying to pull a car over Friday when the two men got out of the car and ran away, around the area of Smith Road and Highway 90. Deputies report the Walton Correctional K-9 Unit was called in and helped find the first suspect shortly after.

However, authorities said in a social media post that by 2:15 p.m., they were still searching for the other suspect. They urged residents to keep all cars and homes locked as they searched.

WCSO officials said the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team and K-9 Unit were called in to help in tracking the suspect near Interstate 10 around 2:30 p.m.

Officials said with the help of the Walton Correction K9 Team and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol, the suspect was in custody around 4:00 p.m. Friday.

