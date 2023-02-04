Weekend Forecast

Clouds increase by later this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the mid 30s inland and upper 30s to near 40 at the coast. On Saturday skies will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be East at 10 mph. Saturday night into Sunday we will see an increase in clouds. Temperatures will start in the 40s Sunday AM and warm into the upper 60s. There will be a chance of rain Sunday mainly near the coast in the afternoon. Skies clear by Monday AM with mild and sunny weather expected through mid-next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCB listed in 10 most dangerous beaches in America; officials stress the beach is safe.
PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’
Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash involving a marked Bay County...
Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Lizana is in custody after officers say they found four major drugs, including meth, fentanyl,...
Woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking offenses
The Bay County Sheriff's Office says this is a person of interest.
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest

Latest News

Clouds will increase by Sunday with a small chance of rain.
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says the showers move out quickly this morning.
Clouds and showers give way to breezy and cool sunshine this afternoon
Rain moves through tonight will cool, breezy, & sunnier weather on Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain moves through tonight will cool, breezy, & sunnier weather on Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast