Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the mid 30s inland and upper 30s to near 40 at the coast. On Saturday skies will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be East at 10 mph. Saturday night into Sunday we will see an increase in clouds. Temperatures will start in the 40s Sunday AM and warm into the upper 60s. There will be a chance of rain Sunday mainly near the coast in the afternoon. Skies clear by Monday AM with mild and sunny weather expected through mid-next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

