Area Scores and Highlights from Saturday, February 4th

By Braden Maloy
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

JUCO Baseball

Game 1

Meridian 5 Gulf Coast 9

Miami Dade 9 Chipola 10 (9 innings)

Northwest Florida 7 State College 3

Game 2

Gulf Coast 6 Florence-Darlington 2

Miami Dade 5 Northwest Florida 4

JUCO Softball

Game 1

Enterprise 0 Gulf Coast 8

Game 2

Enterprise 1 Gulf Coast 14

JUCO Basketball / Boys

Gulf Coast 92 Tallahassee 102 (OT)

Pensacola 58 Northwest Florida 85

JUCO Basketball / Girls

Gulf Coast 114 Tallahassee 56

Pensacola 58 Northwest Florida 68

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Related Content

GC Ball 2
GC Ball 2

Most Read

PCB listed in 10 most dangerous beaches in America; officials stress the beach is safe.
PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’
The family of a 74-year-old Lift driver said his disappearance is a mystery.
Missing Florida Lyft driver’s car found with slaying suspect
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Remains found in Michigan are believed to be the bodies of three missing rappers.
Police: Bodies are those of 3 rappers missing nearly 2 weeks
Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt.
Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt

Latest News

Local Girls Weightlifting Teams Raising the Bar at Regionals
Local Girls Weightlifting Teams Raising the Bar at Regionals
Local Cheer Teams Finishing High In State Championship Meet
Local Cheer Teams Finishing High In State Championship Meet
Bozeman Bucks
Bozeman and Gulf Coast Grapplers Host IOF Pandhandle Wrestling Championships
The Samford team taking advantage of the practice round.
Lady Bison Golf Classic Tees Off This Weekend