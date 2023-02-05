Area Scores and Highlights from Saturday, February 4th
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUCO Baseball
Game 1
Meridian 5 Gulf Coast 9
Miami Dade 9 Chipola 10 (9 innings)
Northwest Florida 7 State College 3
Game 2
Gulf Coast 6 Florence-Darlington 2
Miami Dade 5 Northwest Florida 4
JUCO Softball
Game 1
Enterprise 0 Gulf Coast 8
Game 2
Enterprise 1 Gulf Coast 14
JUCO Basketball / Boys
Gulf Coast 92 Tallahassee 102 (OT)
Pensacola 58 Northwest Florida 85
JUCO Basketball / Girls
Gulf Coast 114 Tallahassee 56
Pensacola 58 Northwest Florida 68
