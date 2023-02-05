Bozeman and Gulf Coast Grapplers Host IOF Pandhandle Wrestling Championships

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Up at Bozeman today, Head Coach Jordy Faulk and the Gulf Coast Grapplers hosted the first annual IOF Panhandle youth wrestling championships.

155 wrestlers from K-5 to 8th grade came out to finish out the winter wrestling season. The top finishers of today will head to orlando february 18th and 19th as panhandle representation.

If kids are interested in competing they can reach out To the Gulf Coast Grapplers. We practice Tuesday’s and Thursdays at Panama City crossfit.

In the Spring there will be a Spring / Summer season Lasting From mid-March through Early July. All kids need is an AAU card and a Coachable attitude.

