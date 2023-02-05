Covenant Care hosts a Disco Ball for a good cause.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A boogie, with a purpose, the non-profit Covenant Care hosted its annual ball on Saturday. But this year’s event had a 70s twist.

For more than 20 years, the non-profit said they held a masked ball but decided this year to switch things up and go with a disco theme.

Eventgoers dressed in their best disco fashion, which included platform boots and all the sequences you can imagine.

Quickly after a live auction, those ready to bust a move jumped on the dance floor and got down to the electric slide. While dancing is fun this event did have a more meaningful purpose.

The ball was all about raising money for Covenant Care’s programs like Hospice and My Wish. Officials with the organization tell NewsChannel 7 the goal was to raise $100,000.

“So all the funds tonight will benefit Covenant Care a non-profit right here in Bay County in this community. We do hospice and home health. The funds tonight really benefit our My Wish program so that we can grant more wishes for our patients right here in Bay County, that are seriously ill--adults and children. So tonight we are just going to make sure amazing wishes happen together,” Christie Saffold, Senior Director of Development said.

If you were in attendance Saturday, you might have noticed a familiar face. NewsChannel 7′s anchor Jessica Foster was the event chair for the disco ball. But if you couldn’t make it out to dance your heart out, you can still donate to the organization. For more information click here.

