Lady Bison Golf Classic Tees Off This Weekend

The Samford team taking advantage of the practice round.
The Samford team taking advantage of the practice round.(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a busy weekend at Bay Point’s Nicklaus Course. For the third year, it is hosting the Lady Bison Classic hosted by Bay Point and Lipscomb University. 16 teams total from 11 different states.

Bay Point Golf General Manager, Ryan Mulvey says this classic really signifies the start of the NCAA spring golf season, “So this is really, for most of these teams, I think it’s the first event of the spring season. Now, a lot of universities also play a fall season but it’s not the season that counts towards the NCAA championships and all that stuff, so this is the kick start to their spring season, where they’re trying to make a run at their conference championships and hopefully maybe make a shot at the NCAA tournament.”

The classic begins with an 8am shotgun start on Sunday and will run until Tuesday.

