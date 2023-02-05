Local Cheer Teams Finishing High In State Championship Meet

By Braden Maloy
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Division 1 State Cheerleading meet took place on Friday. We mentioned a couple weeks ago how the first Bozeman cheer squad in over 6 years had qualified for state. Well that same talented group of girls placed 7th in this middle non-tumbling division, non-tumbling means it’s stunt and jump focused. Placing 7th in a state championship in just your first year is quite an accomplishment, so congrats to those girls.

We’re not done recognizing top level cheer leading yet though, as the ladies from Choctaw placed first at the state meet. After winning the Emerald Coast Championships a couple weeks ago the Ladies Indians won state. Shout out to Head Coach Kerri Kriech and her group of girls, an incredible accomplishment as well.

