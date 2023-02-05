Local Girls Weightlifting Teams Raising the Bar at Regionals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 1A Girls Weightlifting Regionals took place in Suwannee today. The first three girls in the highlights all from North Bay Haven, as they sent 18 girls in total.

First is Gillian Peaden, from the 154 lb weight class, snatching 120 lbs. Peaden would finish 3rd in Olympic lift and 4th in traditional.

Then, Anna Carlson, in the 139 class, snatching up 115 lbs like it was made of feathers. Carlson finished 5th in both Olympic and traditional.

Then it’s Rylee Davis, in the 183 class, she cleanly executes her 130 lb clean and jerk. Davis finished 5th in Olympic and 10th in traditional.

North Bay Haven, as a whole, finished 3rd in both categories. Also, shout out to their very own Grace Masters who was the Olympic regional winner in the 110 class.

Another standout today was Bay’s Kahlan Gant, who was the overall number 1 seed in the 169 weight class entering the day, and she did nothing but live up to the hype. A 210 clean and jerk, a 145 snatch and a 175 bench press meant she was Region champ in both categories for the 169 class.

Since both Kahlan and Grace finished in 1st, they automatically qualified for state. The other girls will be patiently awaiting this week to see if they placed high enough to also grab a state spot.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.