Local nonprofit hosts art gallery in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pyramid Inc., The City of Panama City, and several downtown galleries have teamed up to host the Art of the Possible Gallery Walk and Art Festival.

The fundraising event is aimed at showcasing the creative abilities of local artists with disabilities.

Guests had to opportunity to purchase a passport and tour several galleries to receive stamps. The stations featured hundreds of art pieces and even performance. Once a passport was fully stamped patrons were entered into a raffle to win prizes.

All proceeds from the event benefit Pyramid Inc., a performing arts nonprofit where people with intellectual and developmental disabilities can discover their abilities.

Pyramid director Cindy Coleman says everyone has a talent, but it is all about discovering it.

“It’s also important I think to show that all people have abilities. You know we all have disabilities,” Coleman said. “You know when we started our art program, I found out I have a big disability because I’m not an artist. So, people with disabilities have many abilities and we’ve discovered that through the power of art.”

Scott Middleton and his family were out and about Saturday in support of Pyramid and one of their family members who is a part of the program.

“I think we have about nine different stops and we have worked our way about halfway through. We are absolutely loving it. We’re buying artwork and we love what they’re doing,” Middleton said. “There are sculptures, painters, abstract art. We’ve seen it all today and it’s beautiful and we’re picking stuff up.”

Coleman says she is hoping to make the Art of the Possible Gallery Walk and Art Festival an annual event.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.