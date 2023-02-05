Man arrrested after shooting at, hitting horse rider

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after shooting at a group of people riding horses and hitting one of the riders, according to authorities from Florida Highway Patrol and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said on February 4 around 3:30 p.m., JCSO received a report of someone being shot in the area of Hook Way, just north of Campbellton. They report law enforcement quickly determined that a single suspect came out of a wooded area and fired dozens of rounds at a group of horse riders, hitting one victim in the leg.

Troopers said the group was attending an equestrian event in the area at the time of the shooting. They reported the female victim was treated on scene by EMS personnel then taken to a local hospital.

Authorities said perimeter was quickly established, and the K-9 Tracking Unit was called in. Houston County, Alabama deputies were also reportedly notified, in case the suspect crossed the state line.

Around 4 p.m., the suspect was allegedly seen by a trooper just across the Alabama state line crossing Highway 231 on foot. Florida Highway Patrol troopers without incident.

Authorities said the suspect, Ernest Jett, Jr., did not have a weapon when he was arrested. However, they report the K-9 unit was able to locate various items of evidence and, eventually, the weapon.

Jett was arrested and transported to the Houston County jail. He will await extradition back to Jackson County where he will face an Open Count of Second-Degree Attempted Murder and numerous other felony charges.

Officials said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency in this incident and will have more information as the case develops.

