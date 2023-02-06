3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (Gray News) – Three teenagers found dead in a New Mexico garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said.

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.

Police said a propane heater was found to be in use inside the garage.

Details about the victims are not yet being released, as police are still working to notify families.

The Edgewood Police Department would like to stress to the community the dangers of carbon monoxide and the importance of having carbon monoxide detectors in homes and workspaces where heaters and appliances are in use.

Carbon monoxide is extremely dangerous, as it cannot be seen, smelled, or heard.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt.
Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt
Authorities said the suspect, Ernest Jett, Jr., did not have a weapon when he was arrested.
Man arrrested after shooting at, hitting horse rider
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
PCB listed in 10 most dangerous beaches in America; officials stress the beach is safe.
PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’
The Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport is less than two miles from ECP.
Hotel near ECP garners a lot of passenger traffic

Latest News

The enterprise behind many offshore gambling sites is so veiled it’s hard to figure out who’s...
Student Bet: Offshore, unregulated and illegal gaming sites target underage gamblers who are in high school or college
Drake was charged with various drug trafficking offenses on Feb. 1.
Major drug charges for Crestview man
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing girl found in basement of convicted sex offender on probation, officials say
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,500
U.S. Attorney Erek Barron described the woman's alleged sentiments about Baltimore in a news...
Woman threatened city of Baltimore, official said