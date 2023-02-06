Chilly mornings to pleasant afternoons ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. We’ll see plenty of sunshine ahead for today.

However, we are off to a bit of a seasonal chill. Temperatures are starting off in the 40s for most, especially along and north of Hwy20. A light breeze onto the Forgotten Coast has temperatures a little milder from Tyndall to Apalachicola with temperatures in the 50s. You’ll want a jacket to start your day either way.

However, we will turn quite nice into the midday and afternoon. Dress in layers as we warm under sunshine into the upper 60s by lunch and low 70s into the afternoon.

A pleasant and seasonally mild early week is under way as mostly sunny skies stretch into Tuesday and Wednesday with just a general increase in clouds. We’ll keep temperatures a bit on the chilly side Tuesday morning with lows in the 40s. Highs still warm into the seasonal low 70s in the afternoon.

A gradual uptick in temperatures heads our way into the midweek with Wednesday and Thursday mornings starting out in the 50s and afternoon highs reach the mid 70s. However, rain chances go on the rise with a spotty shower possible on Wednesday and a scattered rain chance develops later in the day on Thursday.

A bigger cold front moves through Thursday night into Friday morning with likely rain chances and cooler feel by Friday and the upcoming weekend.

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a pleasant early week forecast with a seasonally mild feel.

