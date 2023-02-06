Death penalty sought for man charged with killing deputy

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State of Florida is seeking the death penalty for the man accused of killing an Okaloosa deputy last year.

43-year-old Timothy Price Williams is being charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting Corporal Ray Hamilton on Dec. 24.

In a statement released on Monday, State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden stated:

“Every capital murder case must be evaluated on its own facts to determine if a reasonable jury made up of our citizens could unanimously sentence a defendant to death. It is the most serious penalty available under Florida law, and I approach this responsibility with great thoughtfulness, humility, and a sense of duty to the rule of law. Defendant Timothy Price-William II’s attack and killing of Corporal Hamilton, while he was performing his duties as a law enforcement officer, was particularly merciless and cruel. My office will ask a jury to sentence him to death.”

Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton died on December 24, 2022. (OCSO)

