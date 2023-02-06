Long time fire chief honored by Jimmy Patronis for years of service

David Richardson honored by Jimmy Patronis for years of service.
By Sam Martello
Feb. 6, 2023
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A long-time fire chief in Gulf County is being recognized for his service.

Monday morning, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis, along with representatives from Tallahassee and Gulf County, recognized retired Fire Chief David Richardson.

Richardson worked for the St. Joe Beaches Volunteer Fire Department for 46 years. He joined the department in 1979 and became chief in 1981.

Bobby Plair has since been named fire chief of the department.

