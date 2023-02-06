Major drug charges for Crestview man

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview man is in custody after deputies say he had major narcotics and a firearm in his possession.

On Feb. 1, officials with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force say they executed a narcotics search warrant at a Crestview residence on Oakdale Avenue.

Deputies say 35-year-old Tremayne Drake was taken into custody after the search on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in meth, trafficking in oxycodone, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, trafficking in phenethylamines, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, felony violation of probation, and possession of marijuana in excess of twenty grams.

The task force was compromised of members with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Crestview Police Department and Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

