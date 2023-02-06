Major drug charges for Crestview man

Drake was charged with various drug trafficking offenses on Feb. 1.
Drake was charged with various drug trafficking offenses on Feb. 1.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview man is in custody after deputies say he had major narcotics and a firearm in his possession.

On Feb. 1, officials with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force say they executed a narcotics search warrant at a Crestview residence on Oakdale Avenue.

Deputies say 35-year-old Tremayne Drake was taken into custody after the search on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in meth, trafficking in oxycodone, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, trafficking in phenethylamines, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, felony violation of probation, and possession of marijuana in excess of twenty grams.

The task force was compromised of members with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Crestview Police Department and Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt.
Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt
Authorities said the suspect, Ernest Jett, Jr., did not have a weapon when he was arrested.
Man arrrested after shooting at, hitting horse rider
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
PCB listed in 10 most dangerous beaches in America; officials stress the beach is safe.
PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’
The Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport is less than two miles from ECP.
Hotel near ECP garners a lot of passenger traffic

Latest News

You can learn more by visiting flhsmv.gov.
Stay at the Scene: Florida Highway Patrol’s new campaign
David Richardson honored by Jimmy Patronis for years of service.
Long time fire chief honored by Jimmy Patronis for years of service
On this Coffee Chat, Sam and Ryan discuss their eventful weekends with a disco-themed charity...
Coffee Chat: A Weekend Full of Disco and Golf
Two candidates have filed for the Lynn Haven Mayoral race