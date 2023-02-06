Man killed in single vehicle crash, under investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was killed early Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident.

Patrol officers say they responded to a crash around 12:30 a.m. on Woodridge Road.

When authorities arrived on scene, they say they found a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck had left the roadway and struck a wooden fence.

Emergency personnel pronounced 43-year-old Ronald O’Neal “Neal” Hardy of Panama City deceased at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Panama City Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or you can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.

