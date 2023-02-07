Almost time to sign up for BDS Pre-K program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is almost time to sign your child up for pre-kindergarten in Bay County. Applications are opening in just a few days, and you don’t want your little learner to miss out.

Bay District Schools is once again opening its voluntary pre-kindergarten program. Your child must be four years old on or before September of the upcoming school year.

The program is described as a free, high-quality preschool. There are only about 500 spots.

The voluntary pre-kindergarten coordinator for the district says it is about teaching them readiness skills. So, they can move smoothly into kindergarten.

“We have gotten reports from kindergarten teachers that they really can tell who has come from a voluntary pre-k classroom and who hasn’t,” said Jennifer Lathem-Walters, the voluntary pre-kindergarten coordinator. “I think it has more to do with the rules, routines and procedures of how school runs more than academics really, how to play with friends or how to ask for someone to open your lunch.”

There are 15 schools in the district that offer the program which is on a first come first serve basis.

It’s offered first to kids in the district and then to those out of Bay county.

The voluntary pre-kindergarten program application opens on Wednesday, at 7:30 am.

