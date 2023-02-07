Another spring-like setup for NWFL today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few upper-level clouds cruising by. We’ll see a few more throughout the day ahead. But still plenty of sunshine is expected with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures are chilly out the door early on. We’ll get the day started in the 40s inland to near 50 on the coast. Like yesterday, you’ll want to dress in layers for the chilly morning but mild afternoon ahead.

Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s by mid-morning. Highs today reach the low 70s on the coast to mid 70s inland with a southeasterly breeze picking up.

The onshore winds will start to return moisture to our air and dew points will go on the rise. It’s not out of the question for a very small and light spotty shower to try and develop. But we’ll most likely see this increase in moisture in the form of low to mid-level clouds increasing later today.

The increase in moisture will limit how cool we can get into our Wednesday morning with lows likely to only reach the mid 50s. A gradual uptick in temperatures heads our way into the midweek with Wednesday and Thursday afternoon highs reaching the mid 70s.

However, rain chances go on the rise with a spotty shower possible on Wednesday and a scattered rain chance develops later in the day on Thursday. A bigger cold front moves through Thursday night into Friday morning with likely rain chances and cooler feel by Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies turn mostly sunny in the afternoon with a 10% chance for an isolated and brief light shower, highs in the low 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a seasonally mild feel with clouds increasing into the midweek and better rain chances by late Thursday.

