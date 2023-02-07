Bay Tornadoes Heading into Their Second Straight State Tournament Appearance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay finished the year at 10-7-2 and battled with some injuries down the stretch as they went through the 4A district playoffs where they fell to Wakulla in the semi’s. Head Coach Mike Chrivia said they were able to use this past weekend to rest and heal.

Coach Chrivia also said his boys are anxious but excited. This is Bay’s second straight state tournament appearance and since this year’s team is filled with underclassmen coaches message to them was simple; “be composed, be able to adjust, stick to what you do well, and have trust in you and your teammates abilities.”

Bay will travel to Jacksonville to take on Bishop Kenny on Wednesday.

