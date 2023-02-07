Day 1 of Lady Bison Golf Classic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The third annual Lady Bison Bay Point Golf Classic hosted by Lipscomb University and Bay Point’s Nicklaus Course kicked off today February, 5th.

16 collegiate golf teams participated. Attached to this article is a couple highlights from the day. The first girl is Luki Zhu of Leheigh University, on par 4 8th, just misses the birdie here, she would wind up plus two, tied for 10th after the first 18.

Then on the par 5 15th, Charleston Southern’s Caroline Engelbredt putting for birdie, leaves that just short and to the right of the hole, she shoots 79, tied for 29th out of the 85 playing today.

As for the leader, aslo on 15, it’s Lauren Thompson of Lipscomb, this long birde attempt goes down? Lauren shoots a 4 under 68, a new ladies competitivev course record.

36 holes to go today and tomorrow.

