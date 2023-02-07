Deane Bozeman Competitive Cheer makes school history

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deane Bozeman School’s Competitive Cheer team can add some exciting things to its resume this year.

“When I first started, the other coaches and I kind of had a goal to start a competitive team,” said Deane Bozeman Cheer Coach Ericka Marshall.

Bozeman didn’t have a competitive team for five years.

“It took a little bit of growing, but we got here this year,” Marshall said.

That growth turned into a strong 15-member team that qualified for the 2023 FHSAA Competitive Cheerleading State Championship in Gainesville.

“Them being so young and being able to handle all of the things that it takes to be on this team and make it all the way to state finals is just incredible,” Madison McLean, a senior on the competitive cheer team, said.

The Medium Non-Tumbling Division cheer team might be young.

“We only have one 12th grader and one 11th grader,” Marshall said. “The rest are seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth graders.”

They also made school history.

“At regionals we placed in the top two,” Marshall said. “That’s what got us into finals. We made school history by going straight to finals from regionals, so that’s a huge accomplishment.”

They placed 7th at finals in a field of 17 competitors in their division. However, it took countless hours of practice and hard work.

“If you work so hard for something, then you can really get it,” Hayden Dandy, a seventh grader on the competitive cheer team, said.

That’s why team members have an important message to share about their sport. They said sports like football receive a lot of recognition. They want cheer to receive that same acknowledgement.

“They definitely perform very dangerous stunts where we can get pretty hurt,” Marshall said.

The team said it’s just the beginning.

“I just feel like we need to make these small goals,” Marshall said. “These small goals will allow us to hit these huge goals.”

