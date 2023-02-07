Former Lynn Haven coach charged after videotaping teen

Police say Franklin recorded 14-year-old disrobing, showering, changing clothes
Franklin faces second degree felony charges of video voyeurism.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man is in custody after police say he videotaped a teenage girl.

Lynn Haven Police say 56-year-old Daniel Gilbert Franklin was accused of hiding a digital video camera in a bathroom in his home to secretly record a 14-year-old girl who was a frequent guest in the house.

Officers say the recording showed the girl disrobing, showering, and changing her clothes. The victim allegedly discovered the hidden camera, photographed it, and reported the incident to her parents.

Officials were notified of the incident and began an investigation.

After being taken into custody, Franklin allegedly admitted to police that he hid the camera and had similar recordings of the same victim on multiple occasions in his home.

Police say Franklin gave them consent to search his home, where LHPD reportedly found multiple digital video cameras, computers, electronic storage devices and cell phones that were seized as evidence.

Lynn Haven Police say the investigation is still ongoing and a forensic analysis of the devices will be conducted. Additional charges are possible.

Franklin faces second degree felony charges of video voyeurism. He also reportedly served as a volunteer track coach at a local high school. Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Franklin or has information about this crime is asked to contact Lynn Haven Police Department at 850-265-4111 or call the anonymous line at 850-785-TIPS.

