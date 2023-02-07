Monday Evening Forecast

Wet weather returns later this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly night tonight in NWFL with clear skies and lows in the 40s inland and low 50s at the coast. On Tuesday it will be sunny and warm. You might even get a case of Spring Fever as highs will reach into the low 70s at the coast and mid 70s inland. The sunny weather lasts through Wednesday with clouds and rain chances increasing Thursday and Friday. Rainfall amounts will be around 1-1.5″. In the wake of the rain Thursday/Friday will be sunny and much cooler weather for the upcoming weekend. Highs this weekend will be 55-60 w/lows in the 30s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

