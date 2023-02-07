Mosley Girls Soccer Prepping for Match-up 3 Against Chiles

JJ and Adam Bleday work towards return to pro ball.
By Braden Maloy
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Dolphins in the 6A classification, this being their first season in that classification, finished 11-2-1 this season with 3 wins combined over Choctaw and Chiles. Both those teams made the state tournament as well.

The Chiles match-up is an interesting one because the Dolphins have met them twice in the past 3 weeks. The first one, a Mosley win at Chiles. The second one a Timberwolves win in the district championship. Now they meet them for a 3rd time in round 1.

Coach Betkowski says it’s never easy facing the same good team 3 times but he knows his seniors are ready because they don’t want to face the music quite yet. Plus, the girls might have a little extra motivation in avenging that district tournament loss.

