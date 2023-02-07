Officer arrested for domestic battery, police say

A Blountstown officer is in custody on domestic violence charges, according to Calhoun County...
A Blountstown officer is in custody on domestic violence charges, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Blountstown officer is in custody on domestic violence charges, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 5, deputies responded to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, deputies say they spoke to the complainant, who was later identified as the victim.

She told deputies a physical altercation occurred between her and Benjamin Willis, who was an officer with the Blountstown Police Department.

The victim said the night before, she and Willis were at Blountstown Brewery with a few friends. After returning home, the victim said her and Willis argued, which allegedly led to Willis hitting her in the face with a closed fist.

Deputies said they observed the victim had injuries to her left eye and cheek, as well as a cut on the victim’s lips and dried blood in her nostrils.

CCSO says they spoke to Willis, who stated he and the victim were both drinking the night of the incident. Once home, Willis said the victim laid on the floor, and he tried to help her up. Officials were told by Willis that the victim then kicked him twice in the chest, which caused him to hit the victim.

When deputies asked Willis if he had any marks from where the victim had allegedly kicked him, he allegedly said no. When they asked to see his chest, Willis reportedly obliged and showed no visible marks. Officials say Willis refused to allow deputies to take photos of his chest.

Willis was placed under arrest on charges of domestic battery.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City man was killed early Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident.
Man killed in single vehicle crash, under investigation
Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt.
Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt
Suspect charged with domestic battery, resisting arrest in Jackson County
Suspect charged with domestic battery, resisting arrest in Jackson County
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
The Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport is less than two miles from ECP.
Hotel near ECP garners a lot of passenger traffic

Latest News

One dead, one in serious condition after Gulf County crash
One dead, one in serious condition after Gulf County crash
Washington is facing charges of trespassing, 27 counts of animal cruelty, 1 aggravated animal...
Man arrested on animal cruelty, resisting arrest
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and why not celebrate with a ball.
Parker Masonic Lodge Valentine’s Day Formal Ball
Bankhead is facing charges of burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle fleeing and eluding...
Teen in custody after stealing car, fleeing police