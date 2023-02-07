Officer arrested for domestic battery, police say

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Blountstown officer is in custody on domestic violence charges, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 5, deputies responded to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, deputies say they spoke to the complainant, who was later identified as the victim.

She told deputies a physical altercation occurred between her and Benjamin Willis, who was an officer with the Blountstown Police Department.

The victim said the night before, she and Willis were at Blountstown Brewery with a few friends. After returning home, the victim said her and Willis argued, which allegedly led to Willis hitting her in the face with a closed fist.

Deputies said they observed the victim had injuries to her left eye and cheek, as well as a cut on the victim’s lips and dried blood in her nostrils.

CCSO says they spoke to Willis, who stated he and the victim were both drinking the night of the incident. Once home, Willis said the victim laid on the floor, and he tried to help her up. Officials were told by Willis that the victim then kicked him twice in the chest, which caused him to hit the victim.

When deputies asked Willis if he had any marks from where the victim had allegedly kicked him, he allegedly said no. When they asked to see his chest, Willis reportedly obliged and showed no visible marks. Officials say Willis refused to allow deputies to take photos of his chest.

Willis was placed under arrest on charges of domestic battery.

