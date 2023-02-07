One dead, one in serious condition after Gulf County crash

By WJHG Newsroom
Feb. 7, 2023
GULF COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed, and another was injured in a crash in Gulf County Tuesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the incident happened on County Road 386, south of County Road 20 around 1:30 p.m.

FHP troopers say a 1990 white ford truck was driving north along a curve on CR 386. For an unknown reason, the truck drove off the road onto the soft shoulder.

Officials say the driver then tried to steer the truck back onto the road, but the truck began to flip as it crossed both lanes of traffic.

Officials say when they arrived, the truck was in the ditch on the opposite side of the road. It looks like the driver was ejected from the truck during the crash.

The driver, 50, from Mariana, was killed. The passenger, 42, of Campbellton, had serious injuries.

