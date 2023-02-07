Panama City history museum celebrates Black History Month

A local museum is working to preserve history by telling the story of one of the first African American families to settle in our area.
By Katie Bente
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City museum is working to preserve history by telling the story of one of the first African American families to settle in the area.

Located in Downtown Panama City, the Bay County Historical Museum holds decades of culture.

In honor of Black History Month, the museum is once again bringing out its Massalina Family exhibit.

The display highlights Jose Massalina and his son, Hawk, who settled in at Redfish Point around the time of the Civil War. They invited dozens of black families to establish the area that has since become Tyndall Air Force Base.

“He invited all freed slaves to join him there so eventually more than thirty families moved to Redfish Point and lived there for many years until eventually, of course when Tyndall took over the property, they had to move away,” Kenny Redd, the Vice President of the Bay County Historical Society, said.

Even though the Redfish Community moved, historians say their legacy shaped what Bay County is today.

For more information on the museum, including exhibit hours, visit https://www.baycohistory.org/

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt.
Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt
Authorities said the suspect, Ernest Jett, Jr., did not have a weapon when he was arrested.
Man arrrested after shooting at, hitting horse rider
A Panama City man was killed early Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident.
Man killed in single vehicle crash, under investigation
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her

Latest News

The Deane Bozeman Competitive Cheer Team had an impressive year.
Deane Bozeman Competitive Cheer makes school history
The LEAD Coalition continues to showcase its resiliency to this day with plans to host a...
The LEAD Coalition of Bay County continues to show resiliency
Suspect charged with domestic battery, resisting arrest in Jackson County
Suspect charged with domestic battery, resisting arrest in Jackson County
As baby season approaches, experts are ensuring the public knows the steps to take in the case...
Wildlife experts give tips on what to do if you find baby wildlife